Calling all Selenators...! Selena Gomez is celebrating the launch of her new Coach x Selena Gomez collection with a very special appearance at Coach House New York.
Join us for a chance to meet Selena and discover her limited-edition collection at our exclusive
pop-up shop.
SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 | 1:30 PM
685 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY

DISCOVER COACH HOUSE

Our new flagship store, Coach House, is an immersive retail experience that captures the creative vision of our brand. Come explore the world of Coach—our House is your house.
685 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY
STORE HOURS: MON - SAT 10AM-8PM | SUN 12PM-6PM
FIFTH AVENUE
EXCLUSIVES
Come shop these limited edition styles—you won’t find them anywhere else.
MADE-TO-ORDER
ROGUE
Create a one-of-a-kind Rogue bag that’s completely customized inside and out.
COMPLETE COACH 1941
COLLECTION
Shop an unedited selection of
Stuart Vevers’ latest collections
for women and men.
Shop the collection
Explore Coach 1941
EVEN MORE MONOGRAMS
We’ve added over 80 unique symbols to our complimentary monogramming service—and they’re only available at Coach House. 
LUXURY LEATHER
REPAIR & CLEANING
The Coach Workshop offers complimentary leather care and cleaning to help your leatherware last. You’ll also enjoy free repairs for up to one year after your product purchase.
ON SITE
LEATHER ARTISANS
Staffed by a resident leather craftsman with over 30 years of experience, the Coach House Workshop brings customers face to face with the craftsmanship that defines our brand.