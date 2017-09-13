Skip to main content
Calling all Selenators...! Selena Gomez is celebrating the launch of
her new Coach x Selena Gomez collection with a very special appearance
at Coach House New York.
Join us for a chance to meet Selena and discover her limited-edition
collection at our exclusive
pop-up shop.
SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 | 1:30 PM
685 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY
DISCOVER COACH HOUSE
Our new flagship store, Coach House, is an immersive retail experience
that captures the creative vision of our brand.
Come explore the world of Coach—our House is your house.
685 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK CITY
STORE HOURS: MON - SAT 10AM-8PM | SUN 12PM-6PM
FIFTH AVENUE
EXCLUSIVES
Come shop these limited
edition styles—you won’t
find them anywhere else.
MADE-TO-ORDER
ROGUE
Create a one-of-a-kind
Rogue bag that’s completely
customized inside and out.
COMPLETE COACH 1941
COLLECTION
Shop an unedited selection of
Stuart Vevers’ latest collections
for women and men.
Shop the collection
Explore Coach 1941
EVEN MORE
MONOGRAMS
We’ve added over 80 unique symbols
to our complimentary monogramming
service—and they’re only available at
Coach House.
LUXURY LEATHER
REPAIR & CLEANING
The Coach Workshop offers complimentary leather care and
cleaning to help your leatherware last. You’ll also enjoy
free repairs for up to one year after your product purchase.
ON SITE
LEATHER ARTISANS
Staffed by a resident leather craftsman with over 30 years
of experience, the Coach House Workshop brings customers
face to face with the craftsmanship that defines our brand.
top